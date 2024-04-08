Springtime in Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024,

updated Apr 08, 2024



TWO months from now we turn 20 and we're very glad to say that we consistently grew since moving to our own static site generator way back in summer of 2022 (Drupal had grown way too long in the tooth). We were hesitant and apprehensive at first, as the software had not been tested very thoroughly and was patched on the go. It is now in our Git repository, accessible over Gemini Protocol.

This past weekend we developed some tools that can potentially help make rapid site search and so far this year we managed to publish a lot of original stories. We've been more productive than ever .

In terms of traffic, some sites that assess/guess activity see us moving upwards [1, 2] (both the old site and the new/news site). We see the same in Apache logs, with the following number of requests for

Sunday: news.tuxmachines.org:1046146 plus old/other:232305 and gemini:2794

Saturday: news.tuxmachines.org:1045438 plus old/other:233068 and gemini:1123

Friday: news.tuxmachines.org:1442225 plus old/other:383661 and gemini:2440

Thursday: news.tuxmachines.org:1044404 plus old/other:247546 and gemini:3313

So this past Friday it was nearly 2 million.

This site does not have JavaScript and it does not connect in any way to third parties (or external domains), so trackers aren't seeing much of it. Spying is minimised this way. It is also faster and better for the environment.

As GNU/Linux growth continues (it's becoming more widespread in more countries) we expect to remain relevant. We just hope that Gemini Protocol too will gain further traction. █