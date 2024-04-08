Today in Techrights
McKinsey (Allegedly Hired by Red Hat to Claim Layoffs Are Necessary) Explained by John Oliver (of HBO) Only 5 Months Ago
This video is brought up several times in Slashdot
Jim Whitehurst (Former Red Hat CEO) Now Works for Two, Not Just One, Microsoft Boosters
His successor Paul left Red Hat less than a week ago
Sixteen Asian Countries Where Market Share of Microsoft Windows Has Fallen Below 20% (So Far)
Android stealing Microsoft's lunch in Asia
Outreachy Tindernships & Debian photo sites
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Jonathan Saul Cohen & Debian: West London mansion exposed
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Gemini Links 07/04/2024: Losing Access to the Pi and 'Boss Key'
Links for the day
Links 07/04/2024: Facebook Censoring Stories about Climate Change, Freedom of the Press Under Further Attacks
Links for the day
Links 07/04/2024: Apple Suing Its Own Staff, EPO (and UPC) Still Utilises Fake (Kangaroo) Courts for Patents
Links for the day
Android Skyrockets in Yemen, Windows Down From 99% to 3% According to statCounter
Windows seems to have become near-extinct in some countries
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 06, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, April 06, 2024
