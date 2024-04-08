Tridge returns to rsync (but outsourcing to proprietary GitHub and Discord), a Look at Bottles, and more

That’s a good question, but let’s take a step back. What is Wine? Wine is a Linux application that makes Windows programs think they’re running in Microsoft Windows. It translates the calls the program would make to Windows, into Linux-compatible calls. It processes those requests and sends the responses back to the Windows program as though it was Windows that was replying. That’s an incredible achievement from an impressive project that’s been around for a long time.

Bottles is a visual wrapper for Wine. It still uses Wine as the technology to run the Windows applications, but it gives you an intuitive graphical interface so you don’t need to wrestle with Wine’s flexible but sometimes overwhelming configuration. After all, if you go to a store and buy wine, you don’t carry it home in your cupped hands. They give you a convenient glass container for that very purpose.

Windows is the most commonly targeted platform for viruses and other malware, so there are risks to running Windows applications. Wine gives Windows applications access to your home drive with the same permissions and authority as you. Any malware you pick up has the same permissions. Bottles helps by sandboxing each Windows application, effectively acting as a container to confine the activities of applications and malware alike.