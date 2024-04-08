Tridge returns to rsync (but outsourcing to proprietary GitHub and Discord), a Look at Bottles, and more
LWN ☛ Tridge returns to rsync [Ed: The choice of Discord is clearly blowing up in tridge's face. Just like BitKeeper. Interesting thread here.]
Wayne Davison has announced the release of rsync version 3.3.0, which contains a number of bug fixes and minor enhancements.
HowTo Geek ☛ Running Windows Apps on Linux Is Easier Than Ever With This One Tool
That’s a good question, but let’s take a step back. What is Wine? Wine is a Linux application that makes Windows programs think they’re running in Microsoft Windows. It translates the calls the program would make to Windows, into Linux-compatible calls. It processes those requests and sends the responses back to the Windows program as though it was Windows that was replying. That’s an incredible achievement from an impressive project that’s been around for a long time.
Bottles is a visual wrapper for Wine. It still uses Wine as the technology to run the Windows applications, but it gives you an intuitive graphical interface so you don’t need to wrestle with Wine’s flexible but sometimes overwhelming configuration. After all, if you go to a store and buy wine, you don’t carry it home in your cupped hands. They give you a convenient glass container for that very purpose.
Windows is the most commonly targeted platform for viruses and other malware, so there are risks to running Windows applications. Wine gives Windows applications access to your home drive with the same permissions and authority as you. Any malware you pick up has the same permissions. Bottles helps by sandboxing each Windows application, effectively acting as a container to confine the activities of applications and malware alike.
Jens Georg: Exercises in Reversing
This is still work in process since it is still not possible to decode the actual GPS data, but we are getting there.
The code and documentation is also available at github and we’ve done a talk about the project at Easterhegg 21, which is on media.ccc.de (german only, sorry).
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ United Penguin Kingdom Review
United Penguin Kingdom is a city builder where you have to protect your penguin colony from attack waves of seals and orcas. Developed by Turquoise Revival Games and published by GrabTheGames and UpgradePoint, it is a game that sounds like it was made with GNU/Linux in mind, but don’t be fooled. There is no native support, but it works well with Proton. My first impression was that it would be a chill building game with many opportunities for cute photos. The models are nice, and you can see the penguins using some of the buildings they are working or relaxing in. You can press the “T” to hide the HUD to help with screenshots. The loading pages tell you that the orca will just destroy buildings and the seals will steal food, there is no real wild life gore in this game. The chill part was a mistake of mine, once I realized I was just following a task list rather than enjoying setting up a penguin colony, the magic was gone.
Python
Linux Hint ☛ Python Tkinter Examples
Python is a versatile programming language that can be used to implement different types of applications. It has many types of modules to create the GUI (Graphical User Interface) based applications. Python tkinter is one of them. Any desktop application can be implemented easily using the tkinter module. It will be better if you have a basic knowledge of Python programming to learn the uses of the Python tkinter module. Different uses of the Python tkinter module to create the GUI applications are shown in this tutorial.
