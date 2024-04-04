This tutorial covers how to reconcile an account in MoneyManager Ex (ver. 1.6.4, released on 10 June 2023). The reconciliation procedure is not discussed in the program's Help file, nor in the FAQ; it seems to be a fairly frequent question in the MMEX Discussion Forum, so I thought it would be helpful to create a how-to. A special hat tip to user JustGreg from the MMEX Forum, who provided a basic explanation of the procedure in January 2015. Although the procedural details of reconciliation have changed with newer versions of MoneyManager Ex, the basic principle remains the same.

Note: This reconciliation procedure also works with the latest version of MMEX (1.7.0, released on 26 Dec. 2023). However, please be aware that your current database will be updated once you run ver. 1.7.0, so you will no longer be able to open your MMEX database with earlier versions of the software. Another change announced by the MMEX developers is that as of ver. 1.7.0, only Flatpak images are officially supported for Linux builds.