Debian and Ubuntu Stories
-
Debian Family
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities March 2024
A short status update of what happened on my side last month. I spent quiet a bit of time reviewing new, code (thanks!) as well as maintenance to keep things going but we also have some improvements: [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
LWN ☛ High-performance computing with Ubuntu
Jason Nucciarone and Felipe Reyes gave back-to-back talks about high-performance computing (HPC) using Ubuntu at SCALE this year. Nucciarone talked about ongoing work packaging Open OnDemand — a web-based HPC cluster interface — to make high-performance-computing clusters more user friendly. Reyes presented on using OpenStack — a cloud-computing platform — to pass the performance benefits of one's hardware through to virtual machines (VMs) running on a cluster.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ 2024-03-29 [Older] Download Ebook: Kubuntu Desktop 20.04 LTS KDE Plasma
-