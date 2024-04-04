Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
The Red Hat Layoffs Rumour Likely Right, as IBM Prepares to Lay Off in Second Week of April, Triangle (North Carolina) Also Targeted
IBM is about 60 billion dollars in debt
Richard Stallman Explained How Proprietary Software Hides Rather Than Prevents Back Doors
what happened to Microsoft in India
Richard Stallman is Giving Talks in Italy Next Week ("Software Libre and Freedom in the Digital Society")
He recently gave talks in Switzerland
Links 03/04/2024: War Escalations and Election Manipulation via Social Control Media
Links for the day
Links 03/04/2024: Amazon Drops 'Just Walk Out' Falsely Marketed and Fails; Net Neutrality Being Restored
Links for the day
Unwarranted Media Hysteria Over (Allegedly) China Almost Sneaking Compromised xz Into Stable, Production Operating Systems (It Failed) While the US Government Blames Microsoft for Allowing China to Break Into Vital Government Systems Via Windows
Shifting attention much, Microsoft-funded media?
IBM is Leaving Money on the Table by Paying Massive Salaries to Its CEO While Culling Workers and Neglecting GNU/Linux
They just want RHEL and stuff like OpenShift, but in reality they seek another 'UNIX monopoly' (or monoculture with stuff like Ansible and Podman)
List of Open Source suicides and accidents: volunteers and developers down
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Phoronix More Inclusive of Microsoft Propaganda
"Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
[Meme] War Criminals Endorse a "Code of Conduct"
Protecting monopolies that work for the Pentagon... From grassroots, volunteers, and critics
FSFE, CCC, Erik Albers & secret punishments
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 02, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, April 02, 2024
They Have Drowned Out Actual Linux News
as presented in Google News
