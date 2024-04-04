A proposed $6.49 million settlement of a lawsuit alleging that CorrectCare Integrated Health LLC failed to protect the personal information of 647,000 people in a January 2022 data breach was rejected by a federal court.

Plaintiffs Virginia Hiley, Christopher Knight, Kyle Marks, and Marlena Yates failed to show in their motion for settlement approval that the relief provided for in the deal was adequate and that the the agreement was fair to class members without documented losses from identity theft, Judge Danny C. Reeves, of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said Monday.