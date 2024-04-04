GNOME 46 puts Flatpaks front and center

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2024



The GNOME project announced GNOME 46 (code-named "Kathmandu") on March 20. The release has quite a few updates and improvements across user applications, developer tools, and under the hood. One thing stood out while looking over this release—a major emphasis on Flatpaks as the way to acquire and update GNOME software.

[...]

One of the headline features for GNOME 46 is its global search feature, but it requires some tweaking before it becomes as useful as it could be. Users can now bring up the global search by pressing the Super key (the key with a Windows symbol on many keyboards), Ctrl+Shift+F, or by clicking the Activities button in the top bar, provide a search term and the global search feature will display results from installed applications, GNOME's settings, installable applications in the software store, contacts in the GNOME address book, and any matching files. Well, any matching files that are in directories that GNOME has been configured to search.

