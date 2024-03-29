today's leftovers
MakuluLinux
Open Access/Content
The Hindu ☛ Tulu Wikipedia more than doubles in size in seven years
Tulu Wikipedia, which can be accessed at http://tcy.wikipedia.org, was in incubation for about eight years since 2008 before it went live. It was the 23rd Indian language Wikipedia to achieve this distinction. Presently Tulu Wikipedia has 11,434 pages with 7,61,224 words.
A non-scheduled language, Tulu is spoken commonly and prominently in Dakshina Kannada district and southern parts of Udupi district in Karnataka and northern parts of Kasaragod district in Kerala. Tulu speakers are spread all over India and abroad.
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ SDL 3 will prefer Wayland Over X11, if certain protocols are available
Less than a week ago, SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer) developers restarted the discussion regarding whether Wayland should be configured as the preferred over X11, and a PR was made to revert a commit that set Wayland as preferred due to issues with needing fifo-v1 and commit-timing-v1 protocols. This was briefly touched on in our recent SDL 3 article.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed Monthly Update - March
Before getting in the package updates, know that this blog aims to provide readers an overview of the key changes, improvements and issues addressed in openSUSE rolling release throughout the month. Should readers desire a more frequent amount of information about snapshot updates, readers are encouraged to subscribe to the openSUSE Factory mailing list.
Applications
Linux Links ☛ chess-tui – text-based chess game
There are many open source chess clients for Linux. What's unusual about chess-tui is that the program has no fancy graphics.
