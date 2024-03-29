today's leftovers

Tulu Wikipedia, which can be accessed at http://tcy.wikipedia.org, was in incubation for about eight years since 2008 before it went live. It was the 23rd Indian language Wikipedia to achieve this distinction. Presently Tulu Wikipedia has 11,434 pages with 7,61,224 words.

A non-scheduled language, Tulu is spoken commonly and prominently in Dakshina Kannada district and southern parts of Udupi district in Karnataka and northern parts of Kasaragod district in Kerala. Tulu speakers are spread all over India and abroad.