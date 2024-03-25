9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 25, 2024



This week, fans of the GNOME desktop environment got the major GNOME 46 update and a new point release of the GNOME 45 series, while the rest of us got a new major Firefox release, a new production-ready NVIDIA graphics driver, and the first point release of the KDE Gear 24.02 software suite.

On top of that, I’ve compiled a list of the top 5 Linux distros you can download to try the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, Red Hat announced the Nova project as the successor of the Nouveau open-source graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and Linus Torvalds kicked off the RC release cycle of Linux kernel 6.9.

Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 24th, 2024.

