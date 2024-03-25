Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Diaspora is Dying. It Also 'Killed' One of its Cofounders.
It took almost half a year to confirm the cause of death
MakeUseOf (MUO) is a Mess. It Used to Cover GNU/Linux Every Day, Now It's Windows in 'Linux' Clothing.
They've not answered questions about the sudden stoppage of their daily GNU/Linux coverage
European Patent Office (EPO) vs Debian Project (Community) vs FSF-EEE (Opportunistic, Identity-Thieving NGO)
The FSF-EEE (FSFE), based on Germany, has some commonalities with the GNU/Linux distro started by an American born in Germany and the Germany-based EPO
Getting More Done (With a Lot Less)
We've finally attained the capacity to produce about 100 pages/articles per week (or over 400 per month)
New
Links 24/03/2024: Another Royal Cancer Case and Antarctica at Risk
Links for the day
Gemini Links 24/03/2024: Arm Warmers, Vanitydoc Offloaded
Links for the day
Volunteers were punished for Debian Day suicide disclosures
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
The "EPO Sticks to North Korean Standards"
Granting monopolies to Asian and American corporations
'Proper' GNU/Linux Market Share in Hungary: Growing Five-fold in 1.5 Decades?
Based on statCounter's data
A Week Has Passed, Still No Details About What Sainsbury's Called an 'Accident' (Likely Microsoft)
It has now been a week since the "accident"
[Meme] Groking the Greek
Cyprus is Now in the '5% Club' (of GNU/Linux)
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 23, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, March 23, 2024
Remembering Frans Pop on Debian.Day (yes, Debian dot Day)
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Microsoft Staff Helping Convicted Pedophile Hide His Pedophilia (While He Relayed Microsoft Puff Pieces and Attacked Microsoft Critics)
The crazier they are, the better for Microsoft
Microsoft is Aiming for the Destruction of All Free Software
What we've seen in recent years is Microsoft buying GitHub to exercise control over many projects and developers... It's a mindset of pillage and plunder
US Department of Justice and States (Attorney Generals) Must Not Lose Sight of Microsoft Crimes Just Because Apple is Grotesque
Here in our realm of Free software, Microsoft did this to Red Hat and Canonical
With Reddit Working for Wall Street, Even More Than Before, Time to Contribute to Readers-Supported Sites Instead (E.g. SoylentNews)
Reddit recently flagged an rms (Richard Stallman) story in the stallmanwasright/rmswasright (RMS Was Right) sub
The Straw Man
They just try to shame and scare people into accepting "modern" handcuffs
