Games: Dungeon Clawler, Tails of Iron 2, and More
In my future I foresee a whole lot of hours in Dungeon Clawler
Dungeon Clawler from Stray Fawn Studio (The Wandering Village) was just announced with Native Linux support and a demo available, and this blending of a rogue-like deckbuilder with a claw machine is going to absolutely annihilate my free time.
2D soulslike adventure-RPG 'Tails of Iron 2' launches later this year
Odd Bug Studio are back with a fun announcement, as a sequel to their 2021 hit Tails of Iron is coming later this year with Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter. It will also have Native Linux support like the first game.
Founder of Baldur's Gate 3 developer blasts publisher greed
As reported by Eurogamer at GDC (Game Developer's Conference), during the Game Developers Choice Awards where Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke had some strong words to say about the games industry.
Backpack Battles has sold 500,000 copies in two weeks on Steam
Backpack Battles, one of my current — uh, fixations shall we say, has managed to blow away expectations on Steam selling over 500,000 copies in only two weeks of Early Access.
Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol.4 announced and coming soon
Bitwave Games are doing it again, giving us a healthy dose of nostalgia with the Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol.4 that's due to release soon. Plus a teaser of something else to come.
Humble brings back a bunch of boomer shooters for this game bundle
In the new Back with a Vengeance: The Best of Boomer Shooters Humble Bundle, you can grab some hot action for cheaps and they all work well on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.