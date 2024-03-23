Today in Techrights
No April 1st Joke: Paul Cormier, Former Red Hat CEO, is Leaving Red Hat (Like His Predecessor Jim AllowHurst Did, Going to Work for a Microsoft Company Instead)
Is Matt Hicks next to leave?
[Video] This Two-Hour-Long Video Explains How Sainsbury's is Trying to Protect Its Microsoft-Centric 'IT' From Scrutiny After Serious and Long Downtime (Maybe Data Loss, Too)
It has now been 100.5 hours since they made the promise to phone back
Hiding Behind Call Centre Staff and Contradictions/Lies (Lying to the Customers) to Protect Microsoft From 'Embarrassment'?
90 hours later... no callback (Monday 8AM to Friday 2AM)
Gemini Links 22/03/2024: Depression Story and Combatting 'Geminispace Censorship'
Links for the day
Links 22/03/2024: Hackaday Says X86 Needs To Die
Links for the day
This Coming Year We Need Accurate Information About Sockpuppet Armies That Defame People Online
sometimes offline too
Eleanor Williams, Erinn Clark & Debian: prison for false accusations
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Springtime is Here
This month has been very productive for us and we have some good stories in the pipeline
Links 22/03/2024: Industrial Actions in World's Happiest Country, Google in Trouble Over Copyrights
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, March 21, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, March 21, 2024
Welcoming women in free and open source software tech events
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Microsoft, Now Very Deep in Debt, is Stealing Companies Instead of Buying Them
they basically infiltrate the competition and then hand it over to Microsoft
