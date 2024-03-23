Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2024



The Milk-V Duo S is another tiny Single Board Computer that combines the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture with the widely used ARM architecture. This dual-core design offers flexibility and performance for embedded computing. Scheduled to ship in March 2024, this board has improved specifications and features compared to the Duo Classic, and it supports both Linux and FreeRTOS operating systems.

This product includes the SOPHON SG2000 Dual-Core RV64 Processor featuring Dual C906 RV64 Cores (@1GHz and @700MHz) and an ARM Cortex-A53 Core (@1GHz), complemented by a 8051 6KB MCU and a 0.5 TOPs (Int8) TPU similarly to the Milk-V Duo launched in June 2023. The Duo S variant steps up with 512MB DDR3 RAM and 8GB eMMC for storage.

