GNU/Linux Security Tools and Ubuntu Security Issues

Linux has long held the #1 title as the most secure operating system. This comes down to its collaborative, open-source philosophy, relative obscurity, and the careful way it handles user permissions. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely immune to all cyber threats. Far from it!

While Linux viruses and scams continue to be rare, they’ve multiplied in recent years. This no doubt reflects the operating system’s growing popularity, especially as a last recourse on older machines.

Other common Linux vulnerabilities include file corruption, information disclosure, and permission escalation, which can lead to PC troubles or your sensitive data leaking.