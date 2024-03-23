GNU/Linux Security Tools and Ubuntu Security Issues
PIA ☛ The Only Security Tools You Need on Your Linux
Linux has long held the #1 title as the most secure operating system. This comes down to its collaborative, open-source philosophy, relative obscurity, and the careful way it handles user permissions. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely immune to all cyber threats. Far from it!
While Linux viruses and scams continue to be rare, they’ve multiplied in recent years. This no doubt reflects the operating system’s growing popularity, especially as a last recourse on older machines.
Other common Linux vulnerabilities include file corruption, information disclosure, and permission escalation, which can lead to PC troubles or your sensitive data leaking.
Critical libgit2 Vulnerabilities Fixed in Ubuntu
libgit2 is a portable, pure C implementation of the Git core methods library that allows you to use Git within your own software applications. Essentially, it enables developers to integrate Git functionality directly into their applications, such as creating custom Git workflows, IDEs, and other tools without relying on the Git command-line interface. However, like any software library, libgit2 is not immune to security flaws. Recently, the Ubuntu security team provided fixes for multiple libgit2 vulnerabilities affecting different Ubuntu releases including, Ubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04, and Ubuntu 16.04.
Cyber Security News ☛ Hackers Exploited Ubuntu, Adobe Reader, Sharepoint, Tesla ECU & Oracle VM [Ed: The headline starts with Ubuntu, but the body says nothing about it (was it some component under the system or a core part?)]
This year’s Pwn2Own Vancouver 2024 event is expected to be the largest in Vancouver history, both in terms of entries and potential rewards.
The event’s victors will receive over $1,300,000 in cash and prizes, which include a Tesla Model 3.
The results of Pwn2Own Vancouver 2024’s first day have been released, and the hackers particularly hacked Oracle VM, Adobe Reader, Microsoft Sharepoint, Tesla ECU, and Ubuntu.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Windows 11, Tesla, and Ubuntu Linux hacked at Pwn2Own Vancouver
Kyle Zeng from ASU SEFCOM demoed another LPE exploit targeting Ubuntu Linux via a race condition to earn $20,000.
Multiple BIND Vulnerabilities Addressed in Ubuntu
BIND, also known as Berkeley Internet Name Domain, is a widely used DNS server software that translates domain names into numerical IP addresses and vice versa. BIND servers are deployed across the internet by organizations, internet service providers (ISPs), and network administrators to manage DNS records and facilitate efficient communication on the web. Recently, a series of vulnerabilities have been unearthed within BIND 9, the latest version, raising concerns about potential exploits and the need for prompt action to safeguard against them.