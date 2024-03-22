Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

There are so many interesting details here, and honestly I think Meta is doing a fantastic job with how this is being implemented. That said, there are of course a few asterisks that I really hope are still on the roadmap.

First, I know that making this opt-in is annoying for those of us who want to be able to follow everything on Threads via Mastodon, but honestly, suddenly opting 130+ million people into posting their content elsewhere seems pretty user hostile. Places like Mastodon have this sort of idea built into them, but it's going to be a new idea to most Threads users.