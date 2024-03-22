Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Matt Birchler ☛ First look at what opting a Threads account into the fediverse will look like
There are so many interesting details here, and honestly I think Meta is doing a fantastic job with how this is being implemented. That said, there are of course a few asterisks that I really hope are still on the roadmap.
First, I know that making this opt-in is annoying for those of us who want to be able to follow everything on Threads via Mastodon, but honestly, suddenly opting 130+ million people into posting their content elsewhere seems pretty user hostile. Places like Mastodon have this sort of idea built into them, but it's going to be a new idea to most Threads users.
Licensing / Legal
Chad Whitacre ☛ Relicensing and Rug Pulls
Was Redis’ relicensing a rug pull? I don’t know. They mention “efforts to support a community-led governance model, and our desire to maintain the BSD license.” I eagerly clicked the link regarding their desire. More eagerly would I have clicked to learn about their efforts. Maybe they did make an effort, maybe they didn’t. Ultimately, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Are there enough people who care enough to launch a viable Open Source fork of Redis? Was anyone standing on the rug? In the court of public opinion action, the jury is out.
Federal News Network ☛ Who enforces software licenses when sold through reseller?
An issue of costly importance to every agency recently came up in Federal Circuit Court. Namely, when you buy software through a reseller, who can enforce the end user licensing agreement, the software manufacturer or the company you actually bought it from? The answer isn’t always so clear, as the Federal Drive with Tom Temin recently heard from Haynes Boone procurement attorney Zach Prince.
Education
Ben Tsai ☛ A Usability Conference
This half-day event brought together thirty engineers and a handful of UX designers. We heard talks from leaders directed at engineers who are earlier in their journey of being human-centered and product minded. We addressed topics like, What is UX?, A Developer's View of UX, usability heuristics (I gave this one—Jakob Nielsen's 10 usability heuristics are still relevant after thirty years), design systems, Text Is the UI, and more.
Raspberry Pi ☛ The Experience AI Challenge: Find out all you need to know
The Experience AI Challenge guides young people and their mentors through the exciting process of creating their own unique AI project.
