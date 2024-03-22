Windows TCO and Integrity Risks
Windows TCO
India Times ☛ us hackers water systems attacks: US warns that hackers are carrying out disruptive attacks on water systems
In a letter released Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan warned that "disabling cyberattacks are striking water and wastewater systems throughout the United States."
Security Week ☛ 1 in 4 Organizations Shut Down OT Operations Due to Cyberattacks: Survey
The survey was conducted in December 2023 and it targeted nearly 2,000 respondents from across 16 countries in the Americas, Europe and the APAC region.
Three-quarters of respondents said they had detected malicious cyber activity in their OT environment, and 24% said they were forced to shut down OT operations due to a successful attack in the past year, either because of actual disruption or as a preemptive measure.
The Record ☛ AceCryptor malware has surged in Europe, researchers say
Researchers at ESET have spent years tracking AceCryptor, and they said on Wednesday that the most recent campaign was different from previous iterations because attackers had expanded the kinds of malicious code packaged inside.
AceCryptor is typically used with malware known as Remcos or Rescoms — a powerful remote surveillance tool researchers have seen used repeatedly against organizations in Ukraine. In addition to Remcos and another familiar tool known as SmokeLoader, ESET said it has now seen AceCryptor distribute malware like the STOP ransomware and Vidar stealer.
Cyble Inc ☛ Colorado State Public Defender Office Faces Data Breach
In early February 2024, the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender (OSPD) fell victim to a crippling ransomware attack, leading to significant disruptions in its operations. While the agency has been working tirelessly to restore its systems, concerns have emerged regarding the potential theft of personal data belonging to individuals involved in legal proceedings.
According to OSPD’s official statements, the Colorado State Public Defender cyberattack was initially detected around the second week of February. “On or about February 9, 2024, OSPD identified that certain computer systems were locked by malware,” reads the official press statement of OSPD.
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
Bitdefender ☛ Gotta Hack 'Em All: Pokémon passwords reset after attack
According to Pokémon spokesperson Daniel Benkwitt, the company's account system was "not compromised."
"What we did experience and catch was an attempt to log in to some accounts. To protect our customers we have reset some passwords which prompted the message,” Benkwitt said.
