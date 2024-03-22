today's howtos
-
Rachel ☛ Port-scanning the fleet and trying to put out fires
To get away from the "printf | nc the world in cron" thing, we wound up writing this dumb little agent thing that would run on all of the ~3200 hosts. It would do the same crawling, but it would happen over loopback so it was a good bit faster by removing long hauls over the production network from the equation. It also took the load of polling ~32000 ports off my singular machine, and was inherently parallel.
-
TecMint ☛ Get Started with Emacs: Mastering Text Editing in Linux
Emacs is a versatile and highly configurable text editor with hundreds of keybindings and commands. With numerous configuration settings, it’s arguably one of the text editors with a steep learning curve, so most developers, system administrators, and regular Linux users prefer Nano or Vim editors.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Recover Data From Synology NAS With Stellar Data Recovery Toolkit [Ed: But this seems like paid promotion for proprietary junk that assumes Windows]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitLab on Manjaro. GitLab is a powerful open-source DevOps platform that combines Git repository management, issue tracking, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), and more. Installing GitLab on Manjaro GNU/Linux allows developers and teams to leverage its robust features while benefiting from Manjaro’s user-friendly and rolling-release nature.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Krita on Debian 12. Krita is a powerful, professional-grade digital painting and illustration software that is free and open source. It provides artists with a feature-rich and intuitive interface for creating stunning digital artwork.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Adminer on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Adminer on Manjaro. Adminer is a powerful and user-friendly database management tool that offers a convenient way to manage your databases through a web interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on openSUSE. Bitwarden is a powerful and feature-rich password manager that allows you to securely store and access your passwords, credit card details, and other sensitive information across multiple devices.
-