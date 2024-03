iXsystems Confirms Ongoing Support for Both TrueNAS CORE and SCALE

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 22, 2024



Following the recent buzz about iXsystems shifting its attention to the Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE, leaving its renowned flagship product, TrueNAS CORE, built on FreeBSD, in the shadows, the company swiftly addressed these concerns with an announcement.

But before we go any further, let’s take a moment to clarify for our readers who might not be closely familiar with TrueNAS what this is all about.

Read on