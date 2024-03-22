System76: Delivering Immersive Experiences with Streaming Global

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 22, 2024



Brandon: Where we use System76 servers in that instance with GPUs that are loaded in them, puts us in a position to be able to respond to the scale demand that customers would have while being able to have a global footprint across our data center. So we're a small company headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area, and I've been with a company for about three and a half years. I joined in the summer of 2020. And my responsibility and role is I'm the head of strategy, the chief revenue officer. So everything, sales and marketing kind of rolls up through me too. If we focus on exactly where System76 is helping, it's in that SG-RT product and RT standing for real time. We have a baseline software foundation that enables what's called pixel streaming. Okay, so if you think about the game engines that are available in the market today, Unreal Engine is the market leader. There's another company called Unity. And when you think about video game development, you're now starting to see that move into other forms of content, right? Whether it's corporate training or the spatial commerce that we talked about, it could be content management solutions. And so people use unreal engine or unity to be able to create this immersive content. But what you want to do to make sure it gets to the most broad audience is that you don't want to have the end user to rely on their own device to have these really high photorealistic, high fidelity content, right? So what you do is you use a server infrastructure and then you stream the pixels from the game engine to the user's device, whether that's mobile desktop or VR headset, or even a game console. And so where System76 helps us is that they build out very specific custom servers because there's a real market demand and need for companies to be able to scale these experiences.

