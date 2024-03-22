Kernel: btrfs, BPF, pidfds

The pidfd abstraction is a Linux-specific way of referring to processes that avoids the race conditions inherent in Unix process ID numbers. Since a pidfd is a file descriptor, it needs a filesystem to implement the usual operations performed on files. As the use of pidfds has grown, they have stressed the limits of the simple filesystem that was created for them. Christian Brauner has created a new filesystem for pidfds that seems likely to debut in the 6.9 kernel, but it ran into a little bump along the way, demonstrating that things you cannot see can still hurt you.

In this case, the pidfd filesystem is indeed invisible; it cannot be mounted and accessed like most other filesystems. A pidfd is created with a system call like pidfd_open() or clone3(), so there is no need for a visible filesystem. (One could imagine such a filesystem as a way of showing all of the existing processes in the system, but /proc already exists for that purpose). Since there was no need to implement many of the usual filesystem operations, pidfds were implemented using anon_inode_getfile(), a helper that creates file descriptors for simple, virtual filesystems. Over time, though, this filesystem has proved to be a bit too simple, leading to Brauner's pidfdfs proposal as a replacement.