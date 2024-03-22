Tux Machines

DietPi March 2024 news (version 9.2)

Renesas RA4E1/RA6M3 Reference Kits for AI & ML Applications

Renesas Electronics has recently unveiled two development kits featuring the RA4E1 and RA6M3 32-bit microcontroller units. These new kits are specifically designed to enable easy integration of AI and ML technologies into edge and other real-time applications.

High-Torque Strain Wave Gear Actuator: Lynxmotion LSS-P-S1 for Advanced Robotics

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

NEXCOM’s 1U Rackmount Powered by Marvell OCTEON 10 Technology and up to 25GbE ports

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

9to5Linux

System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Featuring a 14-inch FullHD+ matte-finished display with 1920×1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, wide view angle, 100% sRGB color range, and 72% NTSC, the new Lemur Pro laptop promises up to 14 hours of battery life without affecting your daily computing routine and weights just 2.2 lbs (1.15kg) with the battery pack.

KDE Gear 24.02.1 Improves Dolphin, Spectacle, Okular, and Other KDE Apps

KDE Gear 24.02.1 improves Dolphin’s icon to once again change with the accent color, improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow users to take screenshots immediately after a screen recording, and addresses a glitch with multi-line text selection in the Okular document viewer.

GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

Dubbed “Kathmandu” after the host city of the GNOME.Asia 2023 conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, the GNOME 46 desktop environment is here to introduce major new features like headless remote desktop support that lets you connect to your GNOME system remotely without there being an existing session.

DXVK 2.3.1 Brings More Efficient Shader Code Generation on NVIDIA GPUs

Coming more than six months after DXVK 2.3, the DXVK 2.3.1 release is here to allow more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs by using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains Vulkan extension, which is currently only supported on Vulkan beta drivers, NVIDIA 550.40.55 or later, and requires Proton Experimental.

Top 5 Linux Distributions to Try the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Right Now

KDE Plasma 6 was officially released on February 28th, 2024, and brings Wayland and Qt 6 support by default, a new Overview effect, initial HDR support, color blindness correction filters, a floating panel by default, a refreshed Breeze theme, reorganized Settings, 3D desktop Cube effect, much-improved search, and more.

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 22, 2024

In Africa, in Some Countries, Windows Measured at as Low as 2% (in Some Countries Android Exceeds 90%) [original]
A Microsoft nightmare
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
The startup wants to compete directly with Windows as the go-to handheld OS
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
The images here are optimized for faster loading
Firefox 125 Enters Public Beta Testing with URL Paste Suggestion, PDF Highlighting
With the Firefox 124 release out the door, Mozilla promoted today the upcoming Firefox 125 release to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a first look at the new features and improvements.
DXVK 2.3.1 Brings More Efficient Shader Code Generation on NVIDIA GPUs
DXVK 2.3.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download bringing several improvements and bug fixes for various games.
 
Steam Family Sharing and New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients
Some news for gamers
System76: Delivering Immersive Experiences with Streaming Global
Microsoft seems to be Poking its Users Again for Windows 11 Upgrade: It's Time to Use Linux!
Just another Microsoft annoyance
Qualcomm’s newest chip will supercharge budget Android phones
Immich 1.99.0 Brings Upload Indicators, Optimizations, and More
Immich's latest update introduces a sleek new logo, bug fixes, and performance improvements for web and mobile users
Radxa Penta SATA HAT adds up to five SATA drives to the Raspberry Pi 5 for NAS applications
The other change is the configuration method (up to PCIe Gen3) for Raspberry Pi OS which is explained on the Radxa documentation website
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
Déjà Dup – simple backup software
It’s free and open source software
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document Management Systems
Linux offers an impressive range of open source document management systems of varying complexities
DietPi March 2024 news (version 9.2)
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux
My top 5 user-friendly GUI backup tools for the Linux desktop (and why you need one)
If you're not backing up your important files, you risk losing them
procs: Rust Alternative to ps Command in Linux
Handle the processes better by using the Rust-based procs tool instead of the classic ps command in Linux
TrueNAS CORE 13 is the end of the FreeBSD version
Bad news from BSD land – the oldest vendor of BSD systems is changing direction away from FreeBSD and toward Linux.
GStreamer 1.24.0 new major stable release
The GStreamer team is excited to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (March 20)
The top 5 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)
If GNOME is your desktop environment of choice
NVIDIA 550.67 Linux Graphics Driver Brings Wayland Fixes, Better Support for VKD3D Games
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.67 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems addressing various bugs to improve Wayland support, as well as support for various video games.
New Pentesting Distribution to Compete with Kali Linux
From the ashes of Blackbuntu comes a new pentesting distribution called SnoopGod
Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support
Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming
My 5 favorite multimedia player apps for Linux and what they can do for you
I have to lean on one of the many apps available for Linux
Trusting content on the KDE Store
A global theme on the kde third party store had an issue where it executed a script that removed user's data
Android 15 is said to let you archive apps to save phone's storage space
Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC
Debian images soon along with open-source drivers
TinyVision is a compact Allwinner V851S/V851S3-powered Linux board for vision-based applications
Allwinner V851S or the V851S3 and is billed as an “ultimate all-in-one solution for Linux motherboards
Review of Purple Pi OH – A Rockchip RK3566 SBC tested in 2GB/16GB and 4GB/32GB configurations
The manufacturer states that the device supports several operating systems, including Android 11, Debian 10, Ubuntu 20.04
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Tag Editors
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
Ubuntu PCs the Price of a New Car and Background Information About Ubuntu
Ubuntu news
Top 5 Linux Distributions to Try the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Right Now
With the KDE Plasma 6 out in the world, here’s my list of the top 5 GNU/Linux distributions that offer the latest Plasma desktop environment out of the box, for those of you who want to use it right now.
Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
second class
In Greece, GNU/Linux Climbs to All-Time High of 12% Based on statCounter [original]
Not counting ChromeOS
Qubes and more