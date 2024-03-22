While programmers are used to having tools to check their code for stylistic problems, writers often limit automatic checks of their texts to spelling and, sometimes, grammar, because there are not a lot of options for further checking. If that is the case, Vale, an open-source, command-line tool to enforce editorial-style guidelines, would make a useful addition to their toolbox. The recent release of Vale 3.0 warrants a look at this versatile tool, which assists writers by identifying common errors and helping them maintain a consistent voice in their prose.

Vale is the creation of Joseph Kato, who published the initial version in 2018. He introduced it as ""a command-line tool that brings code-like linting to prose"". In the context of programming, linting means analyzing source code to flag common errors, suspicious constructs, and stylistic mistakes. The program that does this analysis, known as a linter, typically adheres to a style guide, such as PEP 8 for Python code. Kato's program provides writers with a similar tool. However, it doesn't aim to serve writers who use word processors like LibreOffice Writer. Instead, Vale supports documents composed in plain-text markup languages such as Markdown, reStructuredText, AsciiDoc, or HTML. Consequently, it aligns more closely with the needs of documentation writers and technical writers.