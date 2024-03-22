Programming Leftovers
LWN ☛ Vale: enforcing style guidelines for text
While programmers are used to having tools to check their code for stylistic problems, writers often limit automatic checks of their texts to spelling and, sometimes, grammar, because there are not a lot of options for further checking. If that is the case, Vale, an open-source, command-line tool to enforce editorial-style guidelines, would make a useful addition to their toolbox. The recent release of Vale 3.0 warrants a look at this versatile tool, which assists writers by identifying common errors and helping them maintain a consistent voice in their prose.
Vale is the creation of Joseph Kato, who published the initial version in 2018. He introduced it as ""a command-line tool that brings code-like linting to prose"". In the context of programming, linting means analyzing source code to flag common errors, suspicious constructs, and stylistic mistakes. The program that does this analysis, known as a linter, typically adheres to a style guide, such as PEP 8 for Python code. Kato's program provides writers with a similar tool. However, it doesn't aim to serve writers who use word processors like LibreOffice Writer. Instead, Vale supports documents composed in plain-text markup languages such as Markdown, reStructuredText, AsciiDoc, or HTML. Consequently, it aligns more closely with the needs of documentation writers and technical writers.
Rlang ☛ Techguides Update: package dependencies, deployment and Shiny CI/CD!
We updated our techguides to reflect new features of renv, rsconnect and Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Actions, describing state-of-the-art best practices.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: ciw 0.0.2 on CRAN: Updates
A first revision of the still only one-week old (at CRAN) package ciw has been released to CRAN!
Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 124-125)
Hello and Welcome to the SpiderMonkey Newsletter for Firefox 124-125. It’s Matthew Gaudet back again. This newsletter is a way in which we can share what we have been working on as a team, and highlight some interesting changes when they happen.
We have been hard at work making sure that Firefox’s performance on Speedometer 3 was excellent. With the official release of Speedometer 3 we are very happy the fruits of our labour.
Even though Speedometer3 will ship while Firefox release is version 123, that doesn’t mean that we have stopped working on performance!
FreeBSD ☛ March 2024 Software Development Update
The FreeBSD Foundation is proud to present an impressive range of software development projects for 2024 aimed at enriching the FreeBSD ecosystem. These projects cover multiple areas, from wireless network improvements to cloud and file system advancements, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and infrastructure growth.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Using Go workspaces in Kubernetes
Author: Tim Hockin (Google)
The Go programming language has played a huge role in the success of Kubernetes. As Kubernetes has grown, matured, and pushed the bounds of what "regular" projects do, the Go project team has also grown and evolved the language and tools. In recent releases, Go introduced a feature called "workspaces" which was aimed at making projects like Kubernetes easier to manage.
Cosmonic Delivers on Promise to Support Latest Wasm Standards
Cosmonic announced availability of version 1.0 of a wasmCloud runtime environment for running WebAssembly (Wasm) applications based on the latest standards.
Java
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Oracle Announced the General Availability of Java JDK 22
Oracle announced the release of JDK 22 GA this Tuesday. “JDK 22 delivers 12 enhancements that are significant enough to warrant their own JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs), including seven preview features and one incubator feature.
