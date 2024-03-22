Featuring a 14-inch FullHD+ matte-finished display with 1920×1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, wide view angle, 100% sRGB color range, and 72% NTSC, the new Lemur Pro laptop promises up to 14 hours of battery life without affecting your daily computing routine and weights just 2.2 lbs (1.15kg) with the battery pack.

KDE Gear 24.02.1 improves Dolphin’s icon to once again change with the accent color, improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow users to take screenshots immediately after a screen recording, and addresses a glitch with multi-line text selection in the Okular document viewer.

Dubbed “Kathmandu” after the host city of the GNOME.Asia 2023 conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, the GNOME 46 desktop environment is here to introduce major new features like headless remote desktop support that lets you connect to your GNOME system remotely without there being an existing session.

Coming more than six months after DXVK 2.3, the DXVK 2.3.1 release is here to allow more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs by using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains Vulkan extension, which is currently only supported on Vulkan beta drivers, NVIDIA 550.40.55 or later, and requires Proton Experimental.