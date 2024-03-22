today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neo4j on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neo4j on AlmaLinux 9. Neo4j is a powerful and scalable graph database management system that utilizes graph structures to store and query data efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jellyfin on Manjaro. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS.
ID Root ☛ How To View Systemctl Logs
As a GNU/Linux system administrator, understanding how to effectively view and analyze logs is crucial for maintaining the health and stability of your systems. In modern GNU/Linux distributions, systemd has become the standard init system, replacing traditional SysV init scripts.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Terraform on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on openSUSE. Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code (IaC) tool that allows you to provision and manage cloud resources across multiple cloud providers using a simple, declarative language.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NumPy on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NumPy on Debian 12. NumPy is a fundamental Python library for scientific computing, providing support for large, multi-dimensional arrays and matrices. It serves as the backbone for numerous data analysis, machine learning, and scientific applications.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 27 Best GNU/Linux Tutorial Books For Beginners and Professionals
Do I need to describe what a GNU/Linux system is? No, I don’t. Because in the world of Technology, Everyone knows it. But why do people know? GNU/Linux is a versatile foundation for all software and OS. A major portion of software development, Tech education, and OS is based on Linux.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 40 Best GNU/Linux Commands Cheat Sheets | Learn GNU/Linux Now
There are thousands of GNU/Linux commands available to perform any task via the command line interface. It’s challenging for GNU/Linux users to remember or memorize all those commands, and it’s probably not wise to do so. In this scenario, the GNU/Linux commands cheat sheet comes in handy for GNU/Linux users.
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the Ubuntu “No Wi-Fi Adapter Found” Error
Encountering the dreaded “No Wi-Fi adapter found” error on Ubuntu can be a frustrating experience, but, no worries – this common issue has a straightforward solution. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through a series of troubleshooting steps to help you restore your wireless connectivity and get back online seamlessly.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Vlc Media Player on Arch Linux
VLC media player is a free and open source video player that you can use on any linux distro, including Arch Linux.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use Postman on Fedora
Postman is a popular API client that simplifies the process of developing and testing APIs. This guide provides a step-by-step approach to installing Postman on Fedora, along with tips on how to use it effectively to streamline your API development and testing processes.
nixCraft ☛ How to use debsecan command in GNU/Linux with examples
The debsecan command is an essential tool for developers and sysadmins using Debian or Ubuntu Linux. It analyzes the list of installed packages on the current host and reports any vulnerabilities found on the system.
H2S Media ☛ Steps for Installing Mongodb Server on Debian 12 Linux
Setting up the MongoDB database server on Debian12 or 11 GNU/Linux distros running locally or in the clown is not a difficult task, however, one must know how to use the terminal and GNU/Linux command line. >
It's FOSS ☛ How to Test Webcam on Ubuntu
Ready for a video call? Test your webcam first following the tips here!
XDA ☛ How to use a GPU in VirtualBox
All your PC components play a vital role in ensuring smooth PC performance. Purchasing and using the latest PC parts delivers smooth web browsing, file management, video editing, and a high-end gaming experience on Windows. However, the story isn't the same on other operating systems.
If you frequently juggle around multiple operating systems on your PC using a virtual machine software like VirtualBox, even your beefy PC GPU won't help much. That's largely due to a glaring lack of GPU support on VirtualBox, even to this day. You need to jump through some hoops to use your GPU in VirtualBox.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Create a Bootable Windows 10 USB on Ubuntu
Learn how to create a bootable Windows 10 USB on Ubuntu or Linux Mint using a free application called ‘WoeUSB’, all detailed in this guide.
InfoWorld ☛ How to deploy software to Linux-based IoT devices at scale
The internet of things (IoT) has transformed the way we interact with the world, connecting a myriad of devices to the internet, from smart thermostats in our homes to industrial sensors in manufacturing plants. A significant portion of these IoT devices relies on the Linux operating system due to its flexibility, robustness, and open-source nature.
Deploying software to Linux-based devices, at scale, is a complex and critical process that requires planning, well-thought-out processes, and adherence to best practices to ensure the stability, security, and manageability of the IoT fleet. In this article, we’ll explore some best practices for deploying software on large fleets of Linux-based IoT devices.
Eclypsium ☛ Linux Supply Chain Validation Cheat Sheet [Ed: Just lots of lockdowns, not real security]
Linux provides several tools and techniques that allow users to query systems for information about hardware and firmware (This post builds on our previous post Linux Commands To Check The State Of Firmware). Just this information alone does not validate the supply chain, but provides data that can be used for varying levels of validation given some further manual investigation. There are some tools in this guide that provide a deeper level of validation, such as LVFS and tools specifically designed to check for vulnerabilities or mis-configurations. As there are several Linux distributions available today and many different ways to configure said systems, the commands below may not work exactly as described here, some may be included in your distribution, while others may need to be installed.