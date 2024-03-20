While it’s easy to contemplate every fourth February having 29 days instead of 28, this isn’t exactly true. In reality, the situation is a bit more complicated. Every fourth year (years which, divided by 4, leave no remainder), like 2024, is a leap year, except those evenly divisible by 100 unless they’re also evenly divisible by 400. Does this seem like news? This rule has been in effect since 1582 when the Gregorian calendar was first introduced.

So, if you’re still around in February 2100, you’ll likely notice that it will last only 28 days. February 2400, on the other hand, like Feb 2000, will have 29. Given the sparsity of 28-day Februaries in years divisible by 4, it should come as no surprise if most of us never notice that they sometimes have only 28 days. February 2000 wasn’t all that long ago but, evenly divisible by both 100 and 400, it managed to hold onto that 29th day. February 2100 will not.