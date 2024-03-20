today's howtos
Network World ☛ Determining leap years on Linux
While it’s easy to contemplate every fourth February having 29 days instead of 28, this isn’t exactly true. In reality, the situation is a bit more complicated. Every fourth year (years which, divided by 4, leave no remainder), like 2024, is a leap year, except those evenly divisible by 100 unless they’re also evenly divisible by 400. Does this seem like news? This rule has been in effect since 1582 when the Gregorian calendar was first introduced.
So, if you’re still around in February 2100, you’ll likely notice that it will last only 28 days. February 2400, on the other hand, like Feb 2000, will have 29. Given the sparsity of 28-day Februaries in years divisible by 4, it should come as no surprise if most of us never notice that they sometimes have only 28 days. February 2000 wasn’t all that long ago but, evenly divisible by both 100 and 400, it managed to hold onto that 29th day. February 2100 will not.
University of Toronto ☛ About DRAM-less SSDs and whether that matters to us
(By the '(QLC)' bit I meant SATA SSDs that were both DRAM-less and used QLC flash, which is generally not as good as other flash cell technology but is apparently cheaper. The two don't have to go together, but if you're trying to make a cheap design you might as well go all the way.)
Unix Men ☛ Optimizing Ecommerce Performance with Linux Server Configuration Tips
In ecommerce, every second counts. Slow-loading websites can drive away potential customers and drop sales. Whether you are managing an online store by yourself or relying on ecommerce web development services, learning how to enhance your web store’s performance to improve user experience and increase revenue is pivotal to success. Optimizing ecommerce performance with Linux server configuration tips discussed in this article should help elevate your ecommerce game and ensure a seamless customer experience. Let’s dive in!
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install COSMIC Desktop Environment On Fedora
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Python, a versatile and powerful programming language, has become an essential tool for developers across various domains. Its simplicity, readability, and extensive library support make it an ideal choice for beginners and experienced programmers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle on Debian 12. Moodle stands out as a beacon of open-source learning management systems (LMS). Renowned for its flexibility and robustness, Moodle caters to educators’ and learners‘ diverse needs, offering a platform for creating personalized learning environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brasero on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brasero on Manjaro. Brasero is a versatile disc-burning application that has been a part of the GNOME desktop environment for many years.
ID Root ☛ How to Install Kernel Headers on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kernel Headers on Fedora 39. Kernel headers are a collection of C header files that define the interface between the GNU/Linux kernel and user programs.
