GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 20, 2024



Dubbed “Kathmandu” after the host city of the GNOME.Asia 2023 conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, the GNOME 46 desktop environment is here to introduce major new features like headless remote desktop support that lets you connect to your GNOME system remotely without there being an existing session.

When connecting remotely to your GNOME desktop, you will be able to adjust the display from the remote client and use the system as a fully-fledged remote resource. However, when using a remote desktop session, there shouldn’t be an existing local session running.

