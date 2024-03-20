Latest in redhat.com and Fedora Magazine
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Quay 3.11: Smarter permissions, lifecycle, and AWS integration
Significant updates include: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Optimizing Quay/Clair: Database profiling results
Welcome to the second part of our exploration. In this continuation from our previous article, we will delve deeper into the results of our database profiling efforts and discuss strategies for further optimizing overall application performance.
Red Hat Official ☛ Unveiling Red Hat OpenShift 4.15
This blog highlights key features of Red Hat OpenShift 4.15. A comprehensive list of the Red Hat OpenShift 4.15 innovations and updates may be found in the Red Hat OpenShift 4.15 Release Notes.
Red Hat ☛ What's new for developers in Red Bait OpenShift 4.15
Red Hat OpenShift 4.15, based on Kubernetes 1.28 and CRI-O 1.28, is now generally available. This article highlights notable updates in this release for developers with OpenShift.
Red Hat ☛ Optimizing Quay/Clair: Profiling, performance, and efficiency
Red Hat Quay (also offered as a service via Quay.io) is a cloud-based container registry service that allows users to store, manage, and distribute container images. It provides a platform for hosting, sharing, and securing container images across multiple environments, including on-premise data centers, public cloud platforms, and hybrid cloud deployments.
Red Hat Official ☛ Podman Desktop 1.8 enhances developer experience with new learning guides, streamlined onboarding, and advanced Kubernetes support
Podman Desktop now features a wizard-based onboarding flow that is designed to simplify the process of standing up a new local development environment. Developers can select the specific tools they need for their projects, such as Podman, Compose and kubectl, and Podman Desktop can automatically configure the different dependencies to help them start coding faster.
Red Hat Official ☛ Open source AI at Red Hat: Our journey in the Kubeflow community
Open Data Hub started with a simple operator that deploys AI/ML and data software on Red Hat OpenShift clusters with some level of integration between them. However, when we began to hit roadblocks when looking for supportability, we turned to Kubeflow–a new project focused on simplifying and scaling ML workload deployments on Kubernetes. By rewriting Open Data Hub on top of Kubeflow code, we were able to create a new support matrix of features. Red Hat has increased our involvement with the Kubeflow community over the past year to not only contribute code, but to assist the community in achieving higher levels of maturity and user acceptance. Below is an overview of the work we are currently engaged in the Kubeflow community.
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing OpenShift Service Mesh 2.5
This release includes updates from Istio 1.17 and 1.18 including subsequent patch releases up to Istio 1.18.7. Most notably, this includes support for Certificate Revocation Lists for external traffic, “developer preview” support for dual-stack IPv4/IPv6, and updates to Gateway API. This release also includes the general availability of the OpenShift Service Mesh Console plugin, which is now installed with the Kiali operator as well as updates to support the next generation of OpenShift Distributed Tracing based on Tempo.
Red Hat Official ☛ Improving the Developer Experience with Testcontainers and OpenShift
Red Hat Official ☛ (Re)Introducing the Red Hat Universal Base Image
Selecting the right baseThere are a lot of choices when it comes to container base images, so why should you select Red Bait Universal Base Image (UBI)? Well, first off, all of the code in Red Bait Universal Base Image is derived from Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL). To explain why you should choose UBI, we have to talk about the mission of RHEL:“Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux is your source for safe and reliable GNU/Linux innovation that makes your workloads successful.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS, Podman Desktop, Podman 5, and Toolbx test days
There are four upcoming test periods in the next two weeks covering four topics: [...]