TinyVision is a compact Allwinner V851S/V851S3-powered Linux board for vision-based applications

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024



Unrelated to tinyVision.ai, the TinyVision development board is a computer vision board from Chinese developer YuzukiTsuru powered by either the Allwinner V851S or the V851S3 and is billed as an “ultimate all-in-one solution for Linux motherboards, IPCs, servers, routers, and more.”

TinyVision supports both Linux and a real-time operating system. It can run GNU/Linux operating systems such as OpenWrt 23.05, supports buildroot and mainline Linux 6.7, and offers RTOS support based on RT-Thread + RTOS-HAL. The board is open-source hardware.

