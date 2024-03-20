Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support

Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.12

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

High-Torque Strain Wave Gear Actuator: Lynxmotion LSS-P-S1 for Advanced Robotics

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

NEXCOM’s 1U Rackmount Powered by Marvell OCTEON 10 Technology and up to 25GbE ports

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

Internet Society

What Governments Can Learn from Canada when Regulating Online Harms

The Government of Canada introduced Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, on 26 February 2024. As the name implies, the Bill seeks to address certain harms that people see online through various public platforms.

9to5Linux

Top 5 Linux Distributions to Try the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Right Now

KDE Plasma 6 was officially released on February 28th, 2024, and brings Wayland and Qt 6 support by default, a new Overview effect, initial HDR support, color blindness correction filters, a floating panel by default, a refreshed Breeze theme, reorganized Settings, 3D desktop Cube effect, much-improved search, and more.

Firefox 125 Enters Public Beta Testing with URL Paste Suggestion, PDF Highlighting

Probably the coolest new change of the upcoming Firefox 125 release is the URL Paste Suggestion feature, which provides a convenient way for users to quickly access URLs that are copied to the system clipboard.

NVIDIA 550.67 Linux Graphics Driver Brings Wayland Fixes, Better Support for VKD3D Games

NVIDIA 550.67 is here to fix a bug that caused wgpu applications to hang on Linux systems running Wayland, a bug that could cause the Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris graphics driver to hang when running some VKD3D games, such as F1 2021, as well as a Xid error that occurred only on Linux systems when playing the Alan Wake 2 game with ray tracing enabled.

GNOME 45.5 Is Here with Small Updates for GNOME Shell, Mutter, and GNOME Tweaks

Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

Mozilla Firefox 124 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 124 looks like a small update that only updates the Caret Browsing mode to also work in the PDF viewer and adds support for the Screen Wake Lock API to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen when an application needs to keep running.

4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers

Coming more than three and a half months after 4MLinux 44.0, which was powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, the 4MLinux 45.0 release ships with a new long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS. The Linux 6.6.18 kernel is included by default in the ISO images, along with the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 17th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024
updated Mar 20, 2024

Regata OS Arctic Fox Icon

Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming, has released its latest version, 24 "Arctic Fox." This update introduces several significant enhancements and new features aimed at improving the user experience and compatibility with modern hardware.

One of the key highlights of this release is the integration of KDE Plasma 6, the latest iteration of the popular Linux graphical environment. KDE Plasma 6 brings a refreshed look with increased margins, reduced frames, and a new default sound theme called "Ocean." Improvements have been made to the Wayland session, task switcher, and System Settings application, along with faster and more customizable Plasma Search.

Read on

Linuxiac:

Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
The startup wants to compete directly with Windows as the go-to handheld OS
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
The images here are optimized for faster loading
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
second class
In Greece, GNU/Linux Climbs to All-Time High of 12% Based on statCounter [original]
Not counting ChromeOS
WayDroid is the Easiest Way to Run Android Apps on Linux
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
 
Android 15 is said to let you archive apps to save phone's storage space
Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC
Debian images soon along with open-source drivers
TinyVision is a compact Allwinner V851S/V851S3-powered Linux board for vision-based applications
Allwinner V851S or the V851S3 and is billed as an “ultimate all-in-one solution for Linux motherboards
Review of Purple Pi OH – A Rockchip RK3566 SBC tested in 2GB/16GB and 4GB/32GB configurations
The manufacturer states that the device supports several operating systems, including Android 11, Debian 10, Ubuntu 20.04
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Tag Editors
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Ubuntu PCs the Price of a New Car and Background Information About Ubuntu
Software: LibreOffice, QMPlay2, and Linux Wifi Hotspot
Some Free software updates
Openwashing and Microsoft Plays Dirty in Proprietary Malware-Like Tactics
Some fakes and entryism
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
3 new episodes
Devuan/Debian: Git-LFS, miniDebConf Santa Fe, vcswatch and git --filter, Hey Hi (AI) Hype
Some Debian centric updates from developers
eBPF, Security Guidance, and Patches
Open Hardware and Devices for Linux
Raspberry Pi and more
Microsoft Puts People Off, 'AI' Bubble Bursting
Some Windows news, too
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
a pair of Windows TCO examples
Hyprland Marks Two-Year Anniversary with a New Release
Hyprland 0.37.0 window tiling manager is a significant update
Software: 12 Best Task Managers for GNU/Linux System and Centralised Web-Based Services Application
also a new release
Some wood for Firefox, Bookmarklets in Firefox, and Mozilla's Rise 25 Awards
Some Mozila related links
Canonical on Buzzwords/Hype and Ubuntu 10.04 in 2022
mostly ubuntu.com picks
Games: Steam, The Mirror, and More
7 stories for gamers on GNU/Linux
PlaytronOS and ChimeraOS (GNU/Linux)
gaming centric distros
Chrome for Android now lets you use a non-Google password manager
TinyVision is a compact Allwinner V851S/V851S3-powered Linux board for vision-based applications
TinyVision supports both Linux and a real-time operating system
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
Asustor Nimbustor 2 Gen2 AS5402T Review
It runs ADM, a Linux-based operating system
Best Free and Opensource Web Browsers and Application
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Juno Computers Launches Another Linux Laptop
If you're looking for a powerhouse laptop that runs Ubuntu, the Juno Computers Neptune 17 v6 should be on your radar
Samsung A54 long-term usage report 3 - One UI 6.0, Android 14
It's an Android phone, Samsung A54
The 6 Linux commands you need to know for user management
If you're just now starting your journey with Linux
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
Singapore and Malaysia: GNU/Linux Up to 6% of Desktops/Laptops, According to statCounter [original]
When we looked at Malaysia a couple of weeks ago it was at 4.5%
LibreELEC (Omega) 12 Beta1
LibreELEC 12 Beta1 has released, bringing Kodi (Omega) v21.0.
Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC
MYiR Tech provides a Linux 5.10.83-based image built with the Yocto Project and plans to release Ubuntu and Debian images soon along with open-source drivers
Kernel: EasyOS and More
3 Linux articles
VKD3D-Proton version 2.12
new release
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.8 on Ubuntu, Here’s How
Linux 6.8 is now the latest stable kernel and Ubuntu users can now install it on their machines via Canonical’s Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive.
Open Hardware and Linux Gadgets
Raspberry Pi, RP2040, and More
GNU Octave 9.1.0 Released
GNU Octave version 9.1.0 has been released and is now available for download
Some Raspberry Pi 5 boards can be overclocked up to 3.14 GHz (and run just fine)
The Raspberry Pi 5 is advertised as a single board computer with a CPU clocked up to 2.4 GHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip launched for flagship Android devices
Test improvement – More and better tests for LibreOffice
One of the areas that can help LibreOffice
How to Connect your mobile phone to Linux Mint with KDE Connect – Linux Mint 21.3 edition
I will explain what KDE Connect is and show the process of how to install and set up KDE Connect in Linux Mint
8 Best Free and Open Source OCR Systems
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Pin It! – pin shortcuts for your favorite portable apps to your app launcher
The software was originally targeted for elementary OS but it’s currently designed for any Linux distro
Review: KDE neon 20240303 and 20240304
KDE neon is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution released by the KDE project
Kile 2.9.95 / 3.0 beta 4 released
We have a release of Kile 2.9.95, also known as 3.0 beta 4
today's howtos
mostly linuxmadesimple from the past week
Distributions and Operating Systems: 10 Best GNU/Linux Distros, Univention Corporate Server 5.0-7, and Qubes OS 4.2.1-rc1
Some distro releases or RCs
Void Linux’s March 2024 Update Brings Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Void Linux's latest image set, 20240314, is out! Highlights include Raspberry Pi 5 support and improved boot options
New Episodes and Videos About GNU/Linux
Mostly Invidious
Krita vs. GIMP: Which Free Photoshop App is Best?
two leading free and open-source Photoshop alternatives