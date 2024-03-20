Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support
Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming, has released its latest version, 24 "Arctic Fox." This update introduces several significant enhancements and new features aimed at improving the user experience and compatibility with modern hardware.
One of the key highlights of this release is the integration of KDE Plasma 6, the latest iteration of the popular Linux graphical environment. KDE Plasma 6 brings a refreshed look with increased margins, reduced frames, and a new default sound theme called "Ocean." Improvements have been made to the Wayland session, task switcher, and System Settings application, along with faster and more customizable Plasma Search.
Linuxiac:
-
Regata OS 24: The Chameleon of Brazil’s Tech Landscape
One of the delightful aspects of the Linux ecosystem is that it always has a few surprises up its sleeve, introducing us to fresh and intriguing options beyond the well-known names we hear about all the time. This is precisely the case with Regata OS – a gem from Brazil explicitly tailored for gamers.
Based on openSUSE and betting of the Plasma desktop, Regata OS includes features such as a gaming mode, software store, and system tools designed to provide a pleasant user experience. The just-released new version brings exciting updates, so let’s look at them.