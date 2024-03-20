Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024,

updated Mar 20, 2024



Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming, has released its latest version, 24 "Arctic Fox." This update introduces several significant enhancements and new features aimed at improving the user experience and compatibility with modern hardware.

One of the key highlights of this release is the integration of KDE Plasma 6, the latest iteration of the popular Linux graphical environment. KDE Plasma 6 brings a refreshed look with increased margins, reduced frames, and a new default sound theme called "Ocean." Improvements have been made to the Wayland session, task switcher, and System Settings application, along with faster and more customizable Plasma Search.

Linuxiac: