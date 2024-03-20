Review of Purple Pi OH – A Rockchip RK3566 SBC tested in 2GB/16GB and 4GB/32GB configurations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024



The parcel arrived from China in a cardboard box. Inside, the devices were packed separately in cardboard, along with the same components: the mainboard, a dual-band antenna for 2.4/5.8GHz Wi-Fi, a backup battery for the RTC, a heat sink, a debug serial port line, a USB Type-C cable, a plastic screen stand, a 7-inch MIPI camera, and a MIPI CSI OV5648 camera. After assembling and powering up the devices, I found that the operating system was already installed and they were ready to use.

The manufacturer states that the device supports several operating systems, including Android 11, Debian 10, Ubuntu 20.04, OpenHarmony, and Kylin OS. For this review, I will install Ubuntu 20.04.

