Best Free and Opensource Web Browsers and Application
-
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Parallel Lossless Compression Tools
Some traditional lossless compression tools include gzip, and bzip2. When compressing and decompressing files these tools use a single core. But these days, modern processors have multiple cores. You won’t see the speed advantage modern processors offer with the traditional tools. Step forward modern compression tools that use all the cores present on your system when compressing files, offering massive speed advantages.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Edge is a proprietary cross-platform web browser. It is a Chromium-based browser with Blink and V8 engines.
Edge is available for Linux but it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.