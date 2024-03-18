Kernel: EasyOS and More
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.8.1 with btrfs fscrypt
I posted about 52 patches available to implement fscrypt in btrfs:
https://bkhome.org/news/202403/linux-kernel-btrfs-supports-fscrypt.html
I have compiled the 6.8.1 kernel with btrfs builtin (not as a module) and those 52 patches applied. The kernel also has both overlay and aufs builtin.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel CPUs see slight performance loss with new security fixes — E-cores and Atom chips not hugely affected by RFDS vulnerability
Linux's mitigation for the RFDS security vulnerability in Atom-based CPU cores will cost users a little bit of performance.
University of Toronto ☛ Some more notes on Linux's ionice and kernel IO priorities
In the long ago past, Linux gained some support for block IO priorities, with some limitations that I noticed the first time I looked into this. These days the Linux kernel has support for more IO scheduling and limitations, for example in cgroups v2 and its IO controller. However ionice is still there and now I want to note some more things, since I just looked at ionice again (for reasons outside the scope of this entry).