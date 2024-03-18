GNU Octave 9.1.0 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



GNU Octave version 9.1.0 has been released and is now available for download. An official Windows binary installer is available. For macOS see the installation instructions in the wiki.

This major release improves the graphics backend, compatibility with Matlab and contains many new and improved functions. A list of important user-visible changes is available by selecting the Release Notes item in the News menu of the GUI or by typing news at the Octave command prompt.

Thanks to the many people who contributed to this release!

