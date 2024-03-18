VKD3D-Proton version 2.12
GamingOnLinux ☛ VKD3D-Proton version 2.12 adds NVIDIA Reflex support
The project that implements Direct3D 12 on top of Vulkan, VKD3D-Proton, has version 2.12 out now bringing with it more new features like NVIDIA Reflex support! Technology like VKD3D-Proton is used directly by Proton, to enable Windows games to run on Linux / Steam Deck.