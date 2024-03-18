The original purpose of this blog was for me to document solutions that I spent hours figuring out at work, which means it’s not my code therefore I cannot take it wholesale with me. I just extract the key parts, remove any references (or try to) to the original project and hopefully the next time I run into the problem, I have a solution.

Over the years, it has expanded to include code which had to be thrown away due to deprecated features, but the code is still good. Especially if I had called in favours with a smart friend to pair program the solution. You know who you are, Yishu.