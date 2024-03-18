Test improvement – More and better tests for LibreOffice

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



One of the areas that can help LibreOffice, but may not directly be visible to the users, but has a big impact is the quality assurance, and the automated tests. Here, I discuss some areas and notes around improving tests for LibreOffice. First, I start with the regression and bug fixes without tests...

To elaborate more, I should say there are many regressions and bugs in general that are fixed, but lack testing. It is important to have tests for those bug fixes, to avoid such problems in the future. You can see list of those fixed issues that lack tests here:

Read on