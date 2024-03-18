How to Connect your mobile phone to Linux Mint with KDE Connect – Linux Mint 21.3 edition

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



If you follow the news about Apple products a bit, you have probably also read or heard about the perfect integration between all Apple products, where the Apple operating systems such as macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS are the ultimate connecting factor to make this integration possible. Indeed, when I talk to people using the Apple ecosystem, they almost always confirm there is a nice symbiosis between the products in the Apple ecosystem. But we are of course Linux users and we don’t have these kinds of goodies. So, we should better forget this beautiful integration and cooperation as soon as possible and keep working with our non-talking devices. Or is our Linux situation maybe not that bad? Perhaps it is a little better than what a lot of people may think. And in my opinion, it is, because you probably have not tried KDE Connect yet. In this article, as part of my free Linux Mint Tutorial Series, I will explain what KDE Connect is and show the process of how to install and set up KDE Connect in Linux Mint.

