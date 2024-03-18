Linux kernel 6.8 was released on March 10th, 2024. It introduces new features like LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.