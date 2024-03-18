9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 17th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 18, 2024



This week was a bit slow in Linux news and releases, yet we still got some goodies like a new maintenance update for the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, a new Raspberry Pi OS release for users of the tiny computer, a new major OBS Studio release, and a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for software freedom lovers.

On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 6.8 on Ubuntu and System76 refreshed their Adder WS Linux laptop with updated internals. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 17th, 2024.

