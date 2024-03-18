Some Raspberry Pi 5 boards can be overclocked up to 3.14 GHz (and run just fine)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



The Raspberry Pi 5 is advertised as a single board computer with a CPU clocked up to 2.4 GHz, but some of the boards can run stably at a higher frequency, and Jeff Geerling found out one of his boards could be overclocked up to 3.14 GHz with no issues when running a stress test.

The Raspberry Pi 5 already delivers a two to three-times jump in performance against the previous generation Raspberry Pi 4 SBC when clocked at 2.4 GHz, but some already overclocked their up to 3.0 GHz, and many thought it was the maximum limit. But a recent firmware release proved them wrong, as it turns out some Raspberry Pi 5 boards can boot at 3.2 GHz and run stably at 3.14 GHz with an adequate cooling solution. The voltage was also adjusted in the config.txt to more or less safe settings.

