Violence, sexism, racist harassment and physical abuse at FOSDEM, DebConf, FrOSCon, Debian, OSI
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Open Invention Network (OIN) Homepage: Microsoft is "Community of Global Leaders"
sold out
Open Invention Network (OIN) Fails to Explain If Linux is Safe From Microsoft's Software Patent Royalties (Charges)
Keith Bergelt has not replied to queries on this very important matter
CyberShow's Latest Episode Covers How Technology is Getting Worse (in General)
As Andy says, "I am a computer scientist who doesn't have a smartphone" and "you'd have to be clinically insane to have one"
Links 16/03/2024: TikTok Issues and Censorship Stories
Links for the day
Gemini Links 16/03/2024: gplaces in Flathub and the Scroll Protocol
Links for the day
Links 16/03/2024: Science, Health, and Censorship
Links for the day
Gemini Links 16/03/2024: Grid-based Distances and Google Stealing Other Technical Projects' Names
Links for the day
Security Leftovers
many stories. Security focus.
IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 15, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, March 15, 2024
[Teaser] Patent Bait and Switch
We just wait for OIN's CEO to respond
Incinerated workers & Debian unhealthy culture
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
