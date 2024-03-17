Tux Machines

M5Stack’s Affordable Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 Priced at $24.50

M5Stack presents a compact and affordable solution for various technical needs with their Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and developers, this module is a user-friendly and adjustable power supply for embedded system development and a variety of other projects.

HolyBro Durandal Flight Controller Leverages STM32H7 MCU Series

The Holybro Durandal is a sophisticated flight controller designed for drone applications, compatible with both the Ardupilot and PX4 open-source frameworks. It features a built-in vibration isolation system and is equipped with a variety of onboard sensors. Additionally, it offers multiple I/O options for enhanced connectivity.

Trenz Electronic Eval Board with Adaptive AMD Versal SoC and High-Speed I/Os

Trenz Electronic presents the TE0950-03-EGBE21A, an evaluation board incorporating the AMD Versal AI Edge VE2302 System-on-Chip. Designed for embedded applications requiring reliable serial connectivity, this embedded board is engineered to deliver consistent performance across various commercial and industrial applications. 

9to5Linux

digiKam 8.3 Automatically Tags Images Using Deep Learning Neural Network

Highlights of digiKam 8.3 include a new tool to automatically tag images using a Deep Learning neural network engine, which is capable of recognizing various categories of objects, scenes, and events in digital photos, such as animals, plants, vehicles, beaches, cities, mountains, etc.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024

Panorama photo of High Tatras in winter in Slovakia

Updated This Past Day

  1. Violence, sexism, racist harassment and physical abuse at FOSDEM, DebConf, FrOSCon, Debian, OSI
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  2. Open Invention Network (OIN) Homepage: Microsoft is "Community of Global Leaders"
    sold out
  3. Open Invention Network (OIN) Fails to Explain If Linux is Safe From Microsoft's Software Patent Royalties (Charges)
    Keith Bergelt has not replied to queries on this very important matter

    New

  4. CyberShow's Latest Episode Covers How Technology is Getting Worse (in General)
    As Andy says, "I am a computer scientist who doesn't have a smartphone" and "you'd have to be clinically insane to have one"
  5. Links 16/03/2024: TikTok Issues and Censorship Stories
    Links for the day
  6. Gemini Links 16/03/2024: gplaces in Flathub and the Scroll Protocol
    Links for the day
  7. Links 16/03/2024: Science, Health, and Censorship
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 16/03/2024: Grid-based Distances and Google Stealing Other Technical Projects' Names
    Links for the day
  9. Security Leftovers
    many stories. Security focus.
  10. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  11. IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 15, 2024
    IRC logs for Friday, March 15, 2024
  12. [Teaser] Patent Bait and Switch
    We just wait for OIN's CEO to respond
  13. Incinerated workers & Debian unhealthy culture
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
second class
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
PipeWire 1.0.4 Is Here as a Massive Bugfix Release
PipeWire 1.0.4 debuts with vital bug fixes, enhancing audio/MIDI latency and ensuring smoother media handling
System76 Adder Linux Laptop Gets a Hardware Refresh
It now has a 14th Gen Intel CPU and your choice of RTX 40-series graphics cards
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.1, Linux 6.7.10, Linux 6.6.22, Linux 6.1.82, Linux 5.15.152, Linux 5.10.213, Linux 5.4.272, and Linux 4.19.310
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.1 kernel
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new build of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS operating for the Raspberry Pi single-board computers.
Sparky 7.3
The 3rd update of Sparky 7 – 7.3 is out
Istio 1.21.0
New release
 
Firefox DevTools Newsletter and Mozilla Drops Axe on its Privacy-Friendly Location Service
Some Mozilla news
Programming Leftovers and Gentoo
C++ and more
Linux Kernel, Linux Foundation Leftovers
Some Linux news
OpenPGP Paper Backup, Games on Steam, and CloudNativePG
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Some hardware news for hackers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
KDE and openSUSE Tumbleweed News
the latter uses KDE
Security Leftovers
many incidents this weekend
today's howtos
many for Sunday
Microsoft's testing an idea to promote Bing in Windows 11 - and it's so awful, it makes me want to install Linux
This should never have made it off the drawing board
Ubuntu Pit's Lists: Hex Editors and Viewers, Notepad++ Alternatives, and CCleaner Alternatives
3 updated lists for GNU/Linux users
9 of the Best Linux Distros for Windows Users
If you’re new to Linux or are switching to Linux from Windows, you’ll want an operating system that is GUI-focused like Windows
Today we launched Flox 1.0
Flox is based on Nix
GNUnet 0.21.1
This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.21.0
Godot 4.3 dev 5, Godot 4.1.4 RC 2 & Godot 4.2.2 RC 2
Godot releases
Is Fedora Linux a Good Distro? 15 Reasons to Use Fedora Linux
It goes without saying that Fedora GNU/Linux is one of the best GNU/Linux distributions and has significantly distinct properties
This Week in GNOME: #139 Just Before the Release
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 08 to March 15
Libadwaita 1.5
another cycle has passed
Programming Leftovers
coding related picks
today's leftovers
mixture of topics
Devices and Open Hardware: Jetson Nano, Arduino, ESP32, micro:bit, Raspberry Pi
many hardware related picks
Security and Windows TCO
Security failings and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Some IBM/Red Hat things
Free Software: Video Conferencing, Music, Shellngn, and Drive Cloning
4 bits about FOSS
Android Leftovers
The golden age of Nintendo emulators on Android is over
Dolphin 24.02
A few behaviors and default have changed
SnoopGod Linux: The Cybersecurity Distro Like Kali Linux
A modern fork of Blackbuntu for pentesters is here
Firefly Core-3562JQ Rockchip RK3562J industrial SoM works in the -40 to +85°C temperature range
Firefly will provide Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Buildroot+Qt images for its Rockchip RK3562J CPU module
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is included
This week in KDE: Dolphin levels up
In addition to lots and lots of Plasma 6 stability work and the beginning of Plasma 6.1 feature work
today's howtos
half a dozen
Games: Bazzite Linux, Spring Sale 2024, Black Mesa, and More
7 gaming related posts
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, February 2024
This report covers hrev57561 through hrev57615
today's leftovers
3 leftover links
Linux Kernel: Automatic regression handling/reporting and btrfs
kernel news
Programming Leftovers
coding related news and views
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Krita’s 2024 Roadmap Unveils AI Research and Major Overhauls
In a recent post, the Krita team took a reflective and forward-looking approach to charting the path for this beloved open-source painting program
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos for now
CopyQ Clipboard Manager 8.0.0 Add ARM64 for Debian, Ras Pi, & MacOS
CopyQ, the popular free open-source clipboard manager, announced new 8.0.0 release today
Nintendo Switch: Yuzu emulator returns as Suyu for Linux and Windows gamers
The Yuzu emulator may be dead, but its source code has already been repurposed
Switching To Linux Full-Time: My Thoughts Two Months Later
I’ve come to enjoy the laptop I’m using it on,
Android Leftovers
Android 14 QPR2 on Pixel redesigns App battery usage settings
today's leftovers
5 for now
Web Browsers and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS of Web nature
Programming and Standards Leftovers
Programming mostly
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, FLOSS Weekly, and More
3 new episodes
Lobbying by Linux Foundation and FSF-EEE, Cyber Resilience Act Exemptions
Some news from Europe mostly
Askiing Whether Linux is Virus-Free and New Windows TCO Tales
Mostly Windows TCO
Open Hardware and Right to Repair News
hacking made easier
today's howtos
many more howtos
My new System76 Thelio is hands-down the best desktop PC I've ever tested
I recently retired my old Thelio desktop, and instead of getting something new, opted for the latest iteration of the same thing
Maps and GNOME 46
It's that time again, a new GNOME release is just around the corner
OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source
The OBS Studio 30.1 open-source screencasting and streaming app was released today as the first major update to the OBS Studio 30 series adding new features and improvements.
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 released
We are celebrating the next release of IPFire
LXD 5.21.0 LTS is now available
The stable release of LXD, the system container and VM manager, is now available
How to Move Columns in LibreOffice Calc [Tutorial]
A basic guide explaining how to move columns in LibreOffice Calc.
Mozilla Introduces Unique Social Media Experiment: Didthis
"Didthis" - a new way of sharing your daily activities in a concept of social media, brought to you by Mozilla.
digiKam 8.3 Automatically Tags Images Using Deep Learning Neural Network
digiKam 8.3 open-source, free, and cross-platform advanced digital photo management application is now available for download as a major release that introduces new features and fixes numerous bugs and issues.
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly puff pieces this time
Android Leftovers
How to Connect Any Video Game Controller to Your Android phone
Games: Rust (Game) Server on GNU/Linux, RimWorld, and More
8 stories for gamers
Goodbye GNOME ISO: CachyOS March Release Prioritizes Plasma 6
CachyOS's streamlined March 2024 release introduces Plasma 6 with Wayland, new CDNs, and refined filesystems
Mekotronics D58 embedded computer features 6 HDMI outputs for video walls or mirrored displays
The company shot a video demo in Android
statCounter: GNU/Linux on Almost 1 in 10 Finnish Laptops/Desktops [original]
As per this month's numbers from statCounter
Collections Of Best Free Linux Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Move VirtualBox VM to Another Computer [Tutorial]
It’s super easy to move a VirtualBox VM image to another computer or drive. Here’s how.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware With Arduino
a couple of new stories
Security Leftovers
Security links aplenty
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Shifting Focus to 'Linux' 1-2 Days After Microsoft Admitted It Got Cracked, Complete Data Breach
FUD tactics again?
Adventures on the quest for long-term reproducible deployment
Rebuilding software five years later, how hard can it be?
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
3 new ones
Microsoft Bricking Windows-Running PCs, Fixing Critical Holes Too Late, Putting All the Money (and Cards) on Hyped Startup That Loses Lots of Money
3 new sttories