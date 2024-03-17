Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Tom's Hardware ☛ Google to use RISC-V for its custom Hey Hi (AI) silicon — TPU to get open source compute core: Report
SiFive's optimistic outlook may point to new RISC-V licensing deal with Google.
Arduino ☛ DIY “Staccato” controller drives Tesla coils
The Tesla coil, patented by legendary inventor Nikola Tesla in 1891, is a kind of resonant transformer circuit capable of producing sparks of high-voltage alternating-current electricity. They don’t have many practical uses today beyond novelty, but they were commonly used in spark-gap radio transmitters in the early 20th century.
peppe8o ☛ Honeygain and Raspberry PI: Earn by Sharing Internet Connection
This tutorial will show you how to install Honeygain on a Raspberry PI computer board...
Tom's Hardware ☛ Vela Hey Hi (AI) uses Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 to enable safety-conscious smart bikes
Velo Hey Hi (AI) is using a Raspberry Pi CM4 to power copilot, an Hey Hi (AI) driven smart bike device that monitors your surroundings for traffic.