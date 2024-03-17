Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi

M5Stack presents a compact and affordable solution for various technical needs with their Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and developers, this module is a user-friendly and adjustable power supply for embedded system development and a variety of other projects.

The Holybro Durandal is a sophisticated flight controller designed for drone applications, compatible with both the Ardupilot and PX4 open-source frameworks. It features a built-in vibration isolation system and is equipped with a variety of onboard sensors. Additionally, it offers multiple I/O options for enhanced connectivity.