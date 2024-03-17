KDE and openSUSE Tumbleweed News
Ruqola 2.1.1
Ruqola 2.1.1 is a bugfix release of the Rocket.chat app.
Improvements:
Preview url fixed I implement "block actions" (it's necessary in RC 6.6.x when we invite user) Fix OauthAppsUpdateJob support (administration) Fix update view when we translate message (View was not updated in private channel) Show server icon in combobox server Fix show icon for displaying emoji popup menu when we display thread message Fix jitsi support Fix dark mode
New Release Team Blog
This blog will be used by the Release Team for communally maintained projects which need a release announcement.
KDE Frameworks, Plasma and KDE Gear will remain on kde.org. But individual releases of apps and libraries which get their own releases can be announced here.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/11
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
“Ask, and it will be given to you” – if you believe KDE Plasma 6 happened this week because many users asked for it, you are mistaken. Things don’t happen in Tumbleweed because some/many ask for it – but because some/few WORK on it (most do so in their spare time). As a community project, the devs don’t need more people asking ‘When is it done’, but rather ‘Here, this is my contribution; or ‘Can I help out’.
Despite all the questions asked and repeated, the package maintainers and developers still found sufficient time to deliver content. This week we have published 6 snapshots (0307…0311, 0313). As usual, the next snapshot is in openQA and may or may not be published later today.
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 arrived on openSUSE Tumbleweed
Next `sudo zypper dup` brings KDE Plasma to 6.0.2
