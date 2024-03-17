KDE and openSUSE Tumbleweed News

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

“Ask, and it will be given to you” – if you believe KDE Plasma 6 happened this week because many users asked for it, you are mistaken. Things don’t happen in Tumbleweed because some/many ask for it – but because some/few WORK on it (most do so in their spare time). As a community project, the devs don’t need more people asking ‘When is it done’, but rather ‘Here, this is my contribution; or ‘Can I help out’.

Despite all the questions asked and repeated, the package maintainers and developers still found sufficient time to deliver content. This week we have published 6 snapshots (0307…0311, 0313). As usual, the next snapshot is in openQA and may or may not be published later today.