LinuxSecurity ☛ Open Source is Not Insecure, Despite Common Misconceptions
A common misconception is that open-source software is less secure than proprietary software. To help dispel this myth, we'll highlight the benefits of open-source software in terms of security and show that the trust placed in the open-source community is well-founded.
Ensuring Cybersecurity in Cloud-Native Deployments
The shift to cloud native has many benefits, but has also created a new set of challenges pertaining to cybersecurity.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Marketing Advisory Council Aims to Shape the Future of Open Source Security Advocacy
The OpenSSF is pleased to announce the Marketing Advisory Council, a benefit for OpenSSF Premier, General, and Associate members. Are you passionate about reaching developers regarding the importance of open source security? Do you thrive on collaborative efforts to promote industry visibility and outreach and work at a member company of the OpenSSF? If so, we invite you to join the newly-revised OpenSSF Marketing Advisory Council!
Clownflare loses 22% of its domains in Freenom .tk shutdown
A staggering 12.6 million domains on TLDs controlled by Freenom (.tk, .cf and .gq) have been shut down and no longer resolve, leading to a significant reduction in the number of websites hosted by Clownflare.
The disappearance of these websites was spotted during our monthly Web Server Survey and represents a 98.7% drop from the number of Freenom domains that were resolvable last month.
Security Week ☛ Codezero Raises $3.5 Million for DevOps Security Solution
Secure enterprise microservices development firm Codezero raises $3.5 million in seed funding.
Security Week ☛ Discontinued Security Plugins Expose Many WordPress Sites to Takeover
Thousands of WordPress sites are at risk of takeover due to a critical privilege escalation vulnerability in two closed MiniOrange plugins.
Medevel ☛ Behind the Screen: The Rise of Malware Attacks on Surveillance Giant Google Chrome
In today's age we have witnessed a surge in malware attacks targeting users of Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, the web browser that shapes our online experiences. These cyber threats pose a risk to our security and privacy.
Scoop News Group ☛ Confronted with Chinese hacking threat, industrial cybersecurity pros ask: What else is new?
At the world's largest industrial cybersecurity conference, Beijing’s operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure was just one concern among many.
Security Week ☛ In Other News: CISA Hacked, Chinese Lock Backdoors, Exposed Secrets
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: CISA hacked via Ivanti vulnerabilities, Chinese electronic lock backdoors, secrets exposed on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub.
Scoop News Group ☛ Health care groups resist cybersecurity rules in wake of landmark breach
A ransomware attack on a payment processor has crippled the U.S. health care system, creating new momentum for cybersecurity regulations.
Security Week ☛ Threat Detection Report: Cloud Attacks Soar, Mac Threats and Malvertising Escalate
Red Canary’s 2024 Threat Detection Report is based on analysis of almost 60,000 threats across 216 petabytes of telemetry from over 1,000 customers’ endpoints.>
Security Week ☛ 43 Million Possibly Impacted by French Government Agency Data Breach
Recent data breach at unemployment agency France Travail (Pôle Emploi) could impact 43 million people.
Scranton School District hit by cyber attack
The Scranton School District is the target of a ransomware attack, the acting superintendent confirmed Friday.
Third-party forensic specialists are investigating the source of the incident and the impact on district systems and will “restore full functionality to the system as soon as possible,” according to the statement from Acting Superintendent Patrick Laffey.
The district has instructed employees to not use computers or other devices, and the district’s website remains down.
What Austin ISD said led to student information being released to non-guardians
Some Austin ISD students mistakenly had their records released to people who weren’t their parents or legal guardians.
According to a report from KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, documents revealed that a special education database vendor mistakenly released the private information for about 160 Austin students in December.
The report highlighted a Dec. 16 system update that handles special education reporting, which triggered a coding error. The glitch “altered the notification settings, which sent notifications or signature requests to non-guardian contacts listed in EasyIEP,” according to the report sent to the Texas Education Association (TEA).