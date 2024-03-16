Switching To Linux Full-Time: My Thoughts Two Months Later

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



Back in January, I informed the world that I had made the move to full-time Linux, and I think that thus far the experience has been quite good.

I’ve come to enjoy the laptop I’m using it on, an HP Envy, though there are elements of the experience that they don’t tell you about in the description on Amazon. (For anyone looking to buy an HP Envy 16: The top case is an absolute dent magnet, which stinks.)

But is it a perfect experience? Perhaps not. For today’s issue, I wanted to share a few observations I’ve made in the past couple of months of making Linux my way of digital life, good and bad.

