Nintendo Switch: Yuzu emulator returns as Suyu for Linux and Windows gamers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



The Yuzu emulator may be dead, but its source code has already been repurposed. Repacked and edited to stave off legal action from Nintendo, Suyu is actively marketed as the 'continuation of the world's most popular, open-source, Nintendo Switch emulator', despite is obvious naming.

