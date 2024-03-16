Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Proton Mail’s New Desktop App is Available for Linux
Proton Mail has released a brand new desktop app for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
The app means subscribers to the privacy-focused mail service no longer need to use a web browser to read, send, and manage their mail.
For privacy-conscious folks, Proton needs little introduction. Formed by a group of scientists and engineers who met working at CERN circa 2014, the company provides a wide range of secure, privacy-focused online services including encrypted email, VPN, and cloud storage.
On the Proton blog the company explains the rationale behind freeing their webmail service from the confines of a web browser:
-
It's FOSS ☛ Proton Mail Finally Releases Desktop Apps With a Linux Beta Version
Proton Mail is a solid privacy-focused email service offering. It comes with security and privacy features, which potentially enhances your mail experience when compared to Gmail or Outlook.
Even if it was a viable option for a lot of privacy conscious users, it did not offer a desktop app for a long time. However, you did have the Proton Mail bridge app to enable using it through other desktop email apps.
-
Neowin ☛ Proton Mail Windows and Mac desktop apps officially launched; Linux beta app released
In December 2023, Proton announced that it had launched beta versions of a new Mail desktop app for Windows and Mac platforms. Today, the company revealed those desktop apps are now officially available in non-beta versions.
In a blog post, Proton stated the new Windows and Mac desktop apps still contain the same high-security features found in the Mail apps on the web and on mobile devices. That includes things like "zero-access encryption and end-to-end encryption, protection against trackers and phishing attempts" and Proton Sentinel, which is Proton's even higher security account protection system.
-
Beta News ☛ Proton Mail launches desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Today, Proton Mail has expanded its secure communication platform with the launch of a dedicated desktop app, which was previously released in beta. The new desktop app complements Proton Mail’s existing web and mobile applications, ensuring users can maintain their email privacy across all devices without being confined to a web browser.
-
Proton Launches Desktop Mail App for Mac, Windows, Linux
Proton has announced the launch of a new 'Proton Mail' app for Mac, Windows, and Linux.
Today, we're excited to broaden the horizons of secure communication by launching the Proton Mail desktop app. Anyone can now use the new Proton Mail desktop app for Windows and macOS, with a Linux version in beta. These new additions complement our existing web and mobile applications, ensuring you can keep your emails private across all your devices without being confined to a web browser.
Update
More more:
-
Proton Mail Desktop App Now Available for Linux
New Proton Mail desktop app brings distraction-free, secure email to Windows, macOS, and GNU/Linux (beta). Free trial available.