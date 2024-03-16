Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)

Proton Mail has released a brand new desktop app for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The app means subscribers to the privacy-focused mail service no longer need to use a web browser to read, send, and manage their mail.

For privacy-conscious folks, Proton needs little introduction. Formed by a group of scientists and engineers who met working at CERN circa 2014, the company provides a wide range of secure, privacy-focused online services including encrypted email, VPN, and cloud storage.

On the Proton blog the company explains the rationale behind freeing their webmail service from the confines of a web browser: