Linux Kernel: Automatic regression handling/reporting and btrfs
Collabora ☛ Automatic regression handling and reporting for the Linux Kernel
In continuation with our series about Kernel Integration we'll go into more detail about how regression detection, processing, and tracking can be improved to provide a better service to developers and maintainers.
Barry Kauler ☛ btrfs-progs compiled statically in OE
OpenEmbedded calls the package "btrfs-tools". I have compiled it linked statically with musl. Recipe:
https://github.com/bkauler/oe-qky-kirkstone/commit/ab75d7c484a76ab237354d53dcc5831d0999f984
It required that 'util-linux' had to be recompiled, to build libblkid.a and libuuid.a:
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel btrfs supports fscrypt
Well that was shortlived:
https://bkhome.org/news/202403/linux-kernel-680-with-bcachefs.html
What interested me in particular about bcachefs is file checksumming, encryption and compression.