today's leftovers
MakuluLinux Planned Downtime Notice
We have hit our resource limit with Electra and as such we have to upgrade some modules on our server boxes. Over the next 48 hours users may experience downtime with the Electra A.I Chat, Image and video generators, This includes the Discord A.I features. This downtime should not affect the main upgrade repositories.
Linux Links ☛ Szyszka – fast and powerful file renamer
Szyszka is a simple but powerful and fast bulk file renamer.
It's FOSS ☛ Use Calibre to Remove DRM from Kindle Books and Convert to PDF
Own your content by removing DRM from Kindle books with the help of open source tool Calibre.