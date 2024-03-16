Programming Leftovers
-
Daniel Vetter: Upstream, Why & How
In a different epoch, before the pandemic, I’ve done a presentation about upstream first at the Siemens GNU/Linux Community Event 2018, where I’ve tried to explain the fundamentals of open source using microeconomics. Unfortunately that talk didn’t work out too well with an audience that isn’t well-versed in upstream and open source concepts, largely because it was just too much material crammed into too little time.
Last year I got the opportunity to try again for an Intel-internal event series, and this time I’ve split the material into two parts. I think that worked a lot better. For obvious reasons I cannot publish the recordings, but I can publish the slides.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 13 RC released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 13 RC!
-
KDAB ☛ Streamlining Multi-platform Development and Testing
In today’s pervasively digital landscape, building software for a single platform is a 1990s approach. Modern applications, even those designed for specific embedded targets, must be adaptable enough to run seamlessly across various platforms without sacrificing efficiency or reliability.
-
Rlang ☛ An application of the resultant
I will soon release an update of qspray on CRAN as well
as a new package: resultant.
-
Rlang ☛ 2024 Workshops Series Kick-off
We are happy to announce our 6th series of workshops, to take place in April-May 2024.
Between April and May, we are proposing again two learning paths: R & R Shiny.
Visit the current workshop page for all the details.
-
Rlang ☛ Navigating the Cosmos: Quarto, The Next Generation of Data Storytelling
Launching the Starship: An Introduction to QuartoIn the cosmic expanse of data science tools, a new starship has been unveiled — Quarto.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Perl ☛ What's new on CPAN - February 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
Our Top 4 Essential WordPress Appointment Reservation Plugins [2024]
As we navigate through 2024, the demand for seamless online appointment scheduling solutions is more critical than ever.
-
A new version of Qt for MCUs is available, bringing new features to the Qt Quick Ultralite engine, additional MCU target platforms, and various improvements to our GUI framework for resource-constrained embedded systems.