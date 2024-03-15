Incus is a manager for virtual machines and system containers.

In this post we are going to see how to conveniently manage the files of several Incus containers from a separate Incus container. The common use-case is that you have several Incus containers that each one of them is a Website and you want your Web developer to have access to the files from a central location with either FTP or SFTP. Ideally, that central location should be an Incus container as well.