today's howtos
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install Remmina on MX Linux
Remmina as we know is the popular software in the open-source category for GNU/Linux systems to enable the RDP capabilities, so that it can access the remotely running backdoored Windows operating system.
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install and Connect to NFS Networked Storage on Linux
-
ZDNet ☛ How to share files across your network from these popular GNU/Linux GUIs
Want to create network shares on your GNU/Linux machine but avoid the command line? It's easy, and I'll show you exactly how to do it.
-
Simos Xenitellis ☛ Simos Xenitellis: How to manage the files of several Incus containers from a separate Incus container
Incus is a manager for virtual machines and system containers.
In this post we are going to see how to conveniently manage the files of several Incus containers from a separate Incus container. The common use-case is that you have several Incus containers that each one of them is a Website and you want your Web developer to have access to the files from a central location with either FTP or SFTP. Ideally, that central location should be an Incus container as well.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Calibre on Linux Mint 21. Calibre stands out as the leading open-source ebook management tool. This powerful software allows you to organize your digital book collection, convert between various ebook formats, and sync your library with e-reader devices.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vagrant on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vagrant on Manjaro. In the world of software development, having a reliable and efficient development environment is crucial.
-
ID Root ☛ Tail Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
The tail command is a powerful and versatile tool in the GNU/Linux and Unix operating systems, designed to display the last few lines of a file. This command is particularly useful for system administrators and developers who need to monitor log files or view the end of long files without opening them entirely.
-
-
TecMint ☛ How to Assign Multiple IPs to a Single Network Interface in Linux
The concept of creating or configuring multiple IP addresses on a single network interface is called IP aliasing [...]
-
TecMint ☛ Shellngn – Best Online SSH Client with SFTP, VNC, RDP
SHELLNGN offers a cloud-based solution for remotely accessing and managing your servers and network devices.
-
TecMint ☛ The Power of GNU/Linux “History Command” in Bash Shell
We frequently use the history command in our daily routine jobs to check the history of commands or to get information about commands [...]
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Flatpak Apps from Flathub Beta Repository
This simple tutorial shows how to install Beta version of your Flatpak app package from Flathub Beta repository in Ubuntu Linux. Flatpak now is one of the top popular package formats for Linux. It runs in sandbox, allowing to easily manage software permissions and installing latest apps without worrying about dependency issues.
-
Apache Groovy sorting: Closures and the spaceship
Java developers know the Comparator interface – a beast used for sorting comparisons. But Groovy offers a simpler, more flexible approach: closures with the sort() method.